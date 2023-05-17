The Mason City Police Department is warning residents about receiving an increased number of reports regarding scam phone calls.

According to a press release, the callers may pretend to be employees of local utility companies, physicians, law enforcement, collection agencies or legal firms. Some scammers are able to spoof their phone numbers to make them appear to be originating locally via caller ID.

The scammer may try to convey urgency, such as a loved one needs immediate surgery or they will die; a relative will be arrested or imprisoned; your bank account will be drained or your computer will be hacked unless you immediately pay through an electronic payment option such as:

Gift cards

Preloaded credit cards

Bitcoin

Some other type of e-payment

Once the money is transferred via a card number and pin number the money can be transferred remotely to another account by the scammer.

Scammers usually instruct the victim not to discuss the transaction with anyone else after it is completed or bad things will happen.

Police instruct anyone who receives one of these calls to write down the name and number on caller ID and then hang up the phone. Contact the local-related entity by looking up the phone number. Do not trust the number a scammer may tell you to call. If the caller is legitimate it should be easy to corroborate their claims.

