MCPD releases additional information on fatal motorcycle collision in Mason City

The Mason City Police Department announced Tuesday that the investigation of a fatal motorcycle accident has concluded.

The accident occurred March 29 at the intersection of 11th Street Northeast and North Rhode Island Avenue in Mason City between a 2011 Chevy Tahoe driven by Taylor Bublitz of Mason City and a 2007 Harley Davidson driven by James Birke of Mason City.

Birke was transported to MercyOne North Iowa Medical Center, where he later died of his injuries.

In a Tuesday press release, the Mason City Police Department shared that Bublitz was headed westbound on 11th Street Northeast, while Birke was headed northbound on Rhode Island Avenue approaching 11th Street.

The intersection is uncontrolled, meaning it has no traffic control signs or devices. According to Iowa law, drivers must yield to the vehicle to their right at uncontrolled intersections.

According to the release, Birke had not yielded at the intersection and was then struck by Bublitz. No charges will be filed.

Melanie Mergen is Local News Editor for the Globe Gazette. You can reach her at melanie.mergen@globegazette.com.

