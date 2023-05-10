MC woman sentenced to more than five years for meth distribution

A Mason City woman convicted of selling methamphetamine was sentenced to 64 months in prison in U.S. District Court on Wednesday.
According to a release from the U.S. Attorney's Office, 42-year-old Tara Rae Graham pleaded guilty on three counts of distribution of a controlled substance on Jan. 12.
Graham admitted to selling methamphetamine in Mason City to a confidential source in quantities up to an ounce in November of 2022. She will also be required to serve a four-year term of supervised release. There is no parole in the federal system.
The case was prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Jack Lammers and investigated by the Cerro Gordo Sheriff's Office, Clear Lake Police Department, Mason City Police Department, Iowa Department of Narcotics Enforcement and the North Central Iowa Drug Task Force.
North Iowa History: Police photos
Judge Boynton
Judge Boynton in judge's study. April 28, 1948
Check forger in court
Check forger in police court. November 5, 1946.
Kitts & Hardy
Kitts & Hardy, March 15, 1951.
Kitts trial
Kitts trial-posed Belcastro. March 16, 1951.
DeWayne Frampton
May 18, 1956. DeWayne Frampton, patrolman.
M.A. Pelham portrait IHP
Iowa Highway Patrolman M.A. Pelham.
Warren Tilton
October 29, 1956. Warren Tilton, new cop.
Fred Buchner, portrait IHP
New highway patrolman Fred Buchner.
Calvin Anderson portrait
New officer Calvin W. Anderson MCPD
Lt. Cletus Stangl, IHP
Lt. Cletus Stangl, IHP
H. Jack Lien MCPD portrait
H. Jack Lien, new MCPD patrolman
Ronald Thielen, MCPD
Ronald Thielen, MCPD new patrolman
Jim Fountas, MCPD
Jimmy Fountas, new MCPD patrolman
Sgt. Pete Hall, IHP
Sgt. Pete Hall, IHP
Sgt. Delmar Smith, MCPD
Sgt. Delmar Smith, MCPD
Kenneth Kruggel, MCPD
Kenneth Kruggel, MCPD patrolman
Harold Thomas, MCPD
Harold Thomas, MCPD new patrolman
Friederich Langen, IHP
Friederich Langen, IHP.
MCPD badge #45 for Carey
Police badge for Carey
Wendell Stream, IHP
Wendell W. Stream, IHP
Chief Stanley McClintock
Chief Stanley McClintock
Al Schloemer portrait
Al Schloemer Mason City Police
Dennis Wasicek portrait
Dennis Wasicek, MCPD new officer
Sgt. Wendell Stream
Sgt. Wendell Stream IHP
Denny Gerdom IHP
Denny Gerdom IHP
Carl Condon IHP
Carl Condon, IHP from Hampton
Sally Hamblin dispatcher
Sally Hamblin police dispatcher
Auto theft school
Auto theft school
Ron Carpenter, portrait
MCPD Patrolman Ron Carpenter
C.S. Tyler
IHP trooper C.S. Tyler
Roger Brown, IHP
IHP Trooper Roger Brown
Iowa-Minnesota troopers at border
Iowa-Minnesota Troopers meet at border
Iowa-Minnesota troopers at border
Iowa-Minnesota Troopers meet at border
Ed Christensen at Sheriff's Office
Ed Christiensen at Sheriff's Office
Ed Christensen at Sheriff's Office
Ed Christensen at Sheriff's Office
Sheriff Jerry Allen
Sheriff Jerry Allen
Police Station cornerstone
Police station cornerstone being laid
Captain Walt Reindl, MCPD
Mason City Police Captain Walt Reindl
Larry Davis, portrait MCPD
Larry Davis, new patrolman at MCPD
Michael Montgomery, portrait MCPD
Michael J. Montgomery new patrolman at MCPD
New police station
New police station-west side
New police station
New police station-east side
Sheriff Jerry Allen, portrait
Sheriff Jerry Allen portrait
Garvin Ward, portrait
Garvin Ward, Patrolman MCPD
Prince Philip, Wes Greenan
Prince Philip at air port with Lt. Wesley Greenan
Judge Butler portrait
Judge WP Butler
Auxiliary policemen WWII
April 8 1942. Auxiliary policemen sworn in for duration of war.
Chief Patton
From back of original: "Aug. 14 1936, #1731. Chief Erwin J. Patton, 1932-1934"
Chief Risacher
Leo F. Risacher. Patrolman 1923, Detective 1924-34, Captain 1934-55, Chief 1955-63.
Chief Wolf
May 13, 1936. Safety Patrol boys, Chief of Police [Wolf], Mr. Kargis.
Jewell, Duane 1971
May 5, 1971. Elwin Musser photograph. Duane Jewell.
John Wallace
John W. Wallace, 1937-43
Kleinow, Eugene
Elwin Musser photograph. Eugene Kleinow. March 6, 1978.
Leo Alstott
Joel Hanes collection. Mason City policeman Leo Alstott.
Patton, EJ 1934
Scanned from 1934 "Who's Who In Mason City."
Police and fire chief 1949
Challenge by Chief for polio ball game played between police and Highway Patrol vs firemen, August 1949.
Police and Fire depts.
September 29, 1919
Police dept PB 40
PB 40, no date. Old police dept.
police patrol car
Police patrol car; no additional info.
Policecars copy
no info on photograph
Policecars
No info on photograph
Roll call briefing at old station
Roll call briefing at old police station. L To R: Rudy Alman, RonEckhardt, Ron Carpenter(standing), Lt Myron (Lefty Lewis), and Ken Rodemeyer. Taken in Late 1971 or Early 1972.
Schiffman and squad car
Patrolman Ralph Schiffman next to squad car. Date unknown. Photo from Mason City Police Dept.
Scott, Greg and Dennis Rye
Steve Rye collection. 12/7/1991. Dennis and Greg Scott - father/son in uniforms. Dennis, Fire Dept. captain. Greg, Police Dept. #5911.
SL195 Remington shells.jpg
SL195, Remington shells 32s
2 boys at Sheriff's Office
Flash of two boys in jail at Sheriff's Office. Photo taken on September 17, 1934.
SL1017 Old police station when built.jpg
Old Police Station. Photo taken on May 29, 1935.
Dr. Houlahan fingerprinted
Dr. J. Houlahan getting fingerprinted at Police Station Photo taken on August 31, 1942.
Boy Scouts at station
Feb. 8, 1936. Police court ruse by Boy Scouts.
Blizzard and Highway Patrol
Feb. 9, 1936. Blizzard Scenes, Highway Patrol officers.
Police with new boats
Police Department with boats in case of floods. March 4, 1936.
Buchanan.jpg
James Buchanan portrait taken on March 19, 1936.
Sheriff's convention
July 7, 1936. Sheriff's convention.
Jack Burnette, Highway Patrolman
Jack Burnette, Highway Patrolman January 13, 1937
John Wallace
Johnnie Wallace, Deputy Sheriff. Photo taken on April 5th, 1937.
Ed Christianson portrait
Portrait of Ed Christianson, Deputy Sheriff. July 18, 1937.
Pierce with kids
Lollipops for good little girls and boys. Patrolman Dick Pierce. May 31, 1938.
John Wallace giving auto instructions
Johnny Wallace giving instructions on operation of auto on June 7, 1938.
Safety meeting
Dec. 12, 1938. Sergt. Reese at YM safety meeting. MC Cerro Gordo County safety council
G-Man BC Coulter
March 1, 1939. Mason Cityans question G-Man BC Coulter at work.
Jack Gordon murderer
Jack "Indian" Gordon with sheriff's deputies. Held on murder charges. May 13, 1939.
Abel's wrecked safe
July 11, 1939. Abel's wrecked safe after robbery.
Risacher and Wolfe in 1939
Captain Leo Risacher and Chief Harold Wolfe on July 28, 1939.
Sheriff Tim Phalen
Sheriff Tim Phalen, photo for cut. Taken on September 2, 1939.
Dreher murder suspect
Dreher Case. Ostenrieder one of killer in Mason City. Photo taken on September 29, 1939.
Colwell murder
Dec. 11, 1939. Blewitt-Carter murder pictures. Colwell, IA.
Rock Falls bank robbery
Bank Robbery at Rock Falls, Iowa. Photo taken on June 21, 1940.
Allie Allen Murder house
Murder house of Allie M. Allen at 1644 North Federal Avenue October 1, 1940.
Blanchards Jewelry robbery
Blanchards Jewelry Store window broken and robbed on March 11, 1941.
Highway patrolman checking brakes
Patrolman checking brakes on April 26, 1941.
Incendiary pencil demonstration
Incendiary pencil demonstration at peace officers meeting at YMCA. Photo taken on June 4, 1941.
Incendiary pencil
June 4, 1941. Incendiary pencil demonstration at peace officers' meeting at YMCA.
Policemen taking tests
Policeman and Fireman taking tests. Photo taken on June 13, 1941.
Soondergaard and Quintard arrested
July 22, 1941. Soondergaard and Quintard arrested after honeymoon. Pictures taken at police station.
Soondergaard and Quintard arrested
July 22, 1941. Soondergaard and Quintard arrested after honeymoon. Pictures taken at police station.
Soondergaard and Quintard arrested
July 22, 1941. Soondergaard and Quintard arrested after honeymoon. Pictures taken at police station.
Soondergaard and Quintard arrested
July 22, 1941. Soondergaard and Quintard arrested after honeymoon. Pictures taken at police station.
Robbery at Newberry's
October 18, 1941. Robbery at Newberry's
Klipto safe cracked
Nov. 4, 1941. Klipto safe cracked
Ventura bank attempted robbery
Dec. 29, 1941. Ventura State Bank attempted robbery. Lawrence Bliss, cashier.
Robbery at First Methodist Church
Robbery at First Methodist Church. Photo taken on December 31, 1941.
Police map
Mar. 7, 1942. Photo of police chart - map
Glen Wilson
Mar. 10, 1942. Glen Wilson, 4 S Monroe
Stork at police station
Stork at police station on August 24, 1942.
Thornton robbery footprint
Nov. 24, 1942. Sheriff's office, footprints at Thornton, robbery at drug store.
Blackout control center at police station
Blackout control center at police station on December 10, 1942.
For he's a good fellow
For he's a good fellow. Photo taken July 19, 1943.
Sheriff with two boys
They had themselves a good time — Swain boys — Photo taken September 24, 1943.
Murderer Kaster at Sheriff's Office
Murderer Stanley Kaster in Sheriff's Office on October 4, 1943.
Murderer Kaster at Sheriff's Office
Murderer Stanley Kaster in Sheriff's office on October 4, 1943.
Man caught with furs out of season
Furs — $11,500 worth — caught out of season by William DeBruym on October 28, 1943.
Frank Brothers arraigned for manslaughter
Frank Brothers arraigned for manslaughter.
Man with a gun
Mar. 4, 1944. Man with gun.
Vandalized schoolhouse
4/24/44. Kids break into school room.
Capture of escaped convicts
Capture of escaped convicts on December 11, 1944.
Brake inspection in front of P.D.
They passed the brake check on May 26, 1945.
Highway Patrolmen with illegal ration books
Iowa Highway Patrol with illegal ration books on May 28, 1945.
Peace officer conference training
Frisking of criminals at peace officers conference May 29, 1945.
Patrol by Junior Chamber of Commerce
Street Patrol by junior of commerce on June 16, 1945.
Attempted jailbreak
Scene of attempted jailbreak. Photo taken on August 9, 1945.
Highway patrol and Breenan
Brennan and captor. Photo taken on August 29, 1945.
Wolfe and Phalen horse race
One for the books. Chief Harold Wolfe and Sheriff Tim Phalen in horse race.
Wolfe and Phalen horse race
One for the books. Chief Harold Wolfe and Sheriff Tim Phalen horse race. August 30, 1945.
Grand Jury
Sept. 4, 1945. First federal grand jury meets here.
Police training on arrest
They captured the "fugitive" October 5, 1945.
Officials check plans in front of P.D.
Officials check plans on October 29, 1945.
Officers find ammunition in car
Officers found this in car. November 15, 1945.
Sheriff make big haul of liquor
Sheriff makes a big haul of liquor. December 28, 1945.
Officer Bruns next to car
Injured in crash Mrs Maude Combs. On January 29, 1946. Officer William Burns.
Highway patrol with booze
"How dry I am" February 27, 1946.
Mrs. Bauer leaves inquest
Apr. 23, 1946. Mrs. Bauer leaves inquest
F.B.I. training session
What's wrong here! April 23, 1946
Richard Pierce Portrait
Portrait of Patrolman Richard R. Pierce Taken on April 29, 1946.
Highway patrolmen at accident scene
Traffic accident on May 18, 1946. Wreck near county farm.
Clear Lake bike accident
July 19, 1946. Sheriff's office, bicycle accident on Clear Lake road
Electrocution scene
Electrocution scene (Marvin Olson electrocuted by live wire on August 8th 1946).
Highway patrol with loot
Loot found in car. October 25, 1946
Policemen's wives club
Policemen's wives club November 20, 1946
Wrecked coupe
Mar. 26, 1947. Wrecked coupe for sheriff's office.
Mott murder scene
Arlene Mott murder scene. November 13, 1947.
Police chart
Feb. 6, 1948. Police chart.
Near drowning
May 12, 1948. Mrs. Kramer, 941 S Adams. Near drowning.
Highway Patrolmen with Eldora escapees
Eldora Boys escape found in Manly. Photo taken on August 26, 1948.
Highway Patrolmen with Eldora escapees
Highway Patrolman with escaped Eldora boys found in Manly. Photo taken on August 26, 1948.
Policemans wives club
Marge Wolskey residence police auxillary meeting.
Holmes accident
Dec. 1, 1949. Robert L Holmes, 5 miles south of Mason City. Taken at 11:00 a.m.
Murder at Blue Ribbon Tavern
Murder at the Blue Ribbon Tavern on July 12, 1952.
Murder at Blue Ribbon Tavern
Murder at Blue Ribbon Tavern on July 12, 1952.
Reese IHP
July 26, 1952. Robert Reese, 647 S Carolina. Iowa Highway Patrol.
Police map
Feb. 2, 1953. Police Dept., of map by Mr. Reublitz.
Sidewalk
Feb. 19, 1953. Slippery sidewalk.
DeWilde auto robbery
Apr. 5, 1953. Window at DeWilde Auto Service showing where robbery was committed.
SL33730.jpg
Jan. 1, 1959. Police map of traffic spots.
Police with Easter Seal Society
May 1960. L to R: Leo Risacher, M.D. Kubicek, Wes Greenan, M.E. Corless.
Police convention
Oct. 12, 1965. Policeman's convention, Des Moines
Thomas Runyan
Mar. 4, 1937. Thomas Runyan, criminal, brought to Mason City.
Thompson, Gerald 1965
Elwin Musser photograph. Gerald Thompson. Jan. 11, 1965.
Verhelst murder case.jpg
November 14, 1947. Funeral for slain girl, Patterson. Verhelst charged with murder. Judge Dunn is in office.
Wallbaum
Dillinger film: Officer Conrad Wallbaum directing traffic after robbery.
Walskog1
Elwin Musser photo. Oct. 4, 1958.
Walskog2.jpg
Elwin Musser photo, Oct. 4, 1958.
Zenor police cars
June 27, 1964. Zenor's. Police cars.
