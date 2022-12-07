 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
MC woman pleads guilty to stealing from employer

Emily Schumaker

Emily Sue Schumaker

A Mason City woman who allegedly stole more than $10,000 working as at CVS inside the Mason City Target store has entered a guilty plea in Cerro Gordo District Court. 

According to court records, 27-year-old Emily Sue Schumaker pleaded guilty to first-degree theft, a class C felony, Monday. 

Schumaker is accused of issuing refunds for medications that had not been returned to the store and placing that amount into her account and a gift card over the course of "a couple months" last summer. 

She faces up to 10 years in prison, but the guilty plea states her attorney and the prosecution have agreed to a deferred judgment, a suspended $1,375 civil penalty, five years of probation and applicable costs, fees and surcharges. 

The judge is not required to follow the sentencing recommendations at the sentencing hearing scheduled for Jan. 31.

