A Mason City woman is facing prison time after a search warrant was served at her residence Thursday morning.

According to court records, 44-year-old Lisa Ann Smith has been charged with class B and class C drug violations, along with two weapons violations.

The affidavits state that her residence at 777 Eisenhower Ave. Lot 34 was searched at 6 a.m. Smith was allegedly found with "a multi-pound" quantity of methamphetamine and a "multi-ounce quantity" of heroin. She also allegedly was in possession of a pistol and an AR-15 rifle.

Smith is being held on $12,000 bond at the Cerro Gordo County Jail. No court date had been set as of Thursday afternoon.

