A Mason City man who beat an unidentified man with a tire iron and his fists in July 2020 was sentenced to 144 days in jail Friday.
According to court records, 39-year-old Brian Nathaniel Smith originally faced up to five years in prison when he was charged with willful injury — causing bodily injury. That charge was amended to assault causing bodily injury after a plea deal written last month was accepted by the court Feb. 3.
Smith beat a man at a residence in the 800 block of Ninth Street Northeast in Mason City around 1 a.m. July 19, 2020. According to the affidavit, Smith punched the victim in the head and hit him repeatedly with a tire iron. The assault resulted in the victim requiring stiches to his eyebrow, bruised his head and lip and caused other cuts to his face.
A warrant was issued for Smith's arrest the day after the assault but was not served until Nov. 22.