A Mason City man who beat an unidentified man with a tire iron and his fists in July 2020 was sentenced to 144 days in jail Friday.

According to court records, 39-year-old Brian Nathaniel Smith originally faced up to five years in prison when he was charged with willful injury — causing bodily injury. That charge was amended to assault causing bodily injury after a plea deal written last month was accepted by the court Feb. 3.

Smith beat a man at a residence in the 800 block of Ninth Street Northeast in Mason City around 1 a.m. July 19, 2020. According to the affidavit, Smith punched the victim in the head and hit him repeatedly with a tire iron. The assault resulted in the victim requiring stiches to his eyebrow, bruised his head and lip and caused other cuts to his face.

A warrant was issued for Smith's arrest the day after the assault but was not served until Nov. 22.

Smith was convicted of felony domestic abuse in 2019 and twice on willful injury charges in 2016.

North Iowa history in photos: Families of the late 1800s, early 1900s Roy Harris and Mother 1918.jpg 15 Elsa family 1936.jpg 6 Carl-Elsa-carriage 3.jpg CLear Lake Central Park 1907.jpg Mason_City_1202.jpg Mason_City_1205.jpg Mason_City_1206.jpg Mason_City_1210.jpg Mason_City_1217.jpg Mason_City_1218.jpg Mason_City_1219.jpg Mason_City_1220.jpg Mason_City_1222.jpg Mason_City_1115.jpg Mason_City_1123.jpg Mason_City_1011.jpg Mason_City_1013.jpg Mason_City_1107.jpg Mason_City_1110.jpg