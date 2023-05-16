A Mason City man pleaded guilty to multiple arson charges and possession of methamphetamine Tuesday.
According to court records, 38-year-old Zachary Bruce Sankey pleaded guilty to four counts of second-degree arson and one count of possession of methamphetamine. The plea agreement calls for Sankey to be sentenced to 25 years in prison.
A statement from Mason City Police Chief Jeff Brinkley said the Mason City Fire and Police Departments responded to numerous fire calls between 5:22 a.m. and 7:15 a.m. Feb. 28 at the following locations:
Garage fire at 324 S. Kentucky Avenue at 5:22 a.m.; brush fire at Birch Drive and North Rhode Island Avenue at 5:30 a.m.; vehicle fire at Arona Home Essentials, located at 3701 Fourth St. S.W. at 6:25 a.m.; structure fire at Brothers Ace Hardware, located at 440 S. Illinois Ave. at 6:45 a.m.; and a structure fire at Gracious Estates, 777 S. Eisenhower Ave. at 7:15 a.m.