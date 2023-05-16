A Mason City man pleaded guilty to multiple arson charges and possession of methamphetamine Tuesday.

According to court records, 38-year-old Zachary Bruce Sankey pleaded guilty to four counts of second-degree arson and one count of possession of methamphetamine. The plea agreement calls for Sankey to be sentenced to 25 years in prison.

A statement from Mason City Police Chief Jeff Brinkley said the Mason City Fire and Police Departments responded to numerous fire calls between 5:22 a.m. and 7:15 a.m. Feb. 28 at the following locations:

Garage fire at 324 S. Kentucky Avenue at 5:22 a.m.; brush fire at Birch Drive and North Rhode Island Avenue at 5:30 a.m.; vehicle fire at Arona Home Essentials, located at 3701 Fourth St. S.W. at 6:25 a.m.; structure fire at Brothers Ace Hardware, located at 440 S. Illinois Ave. at 6:45 a.m.; and a structure fire at Gracious Estates, 777 S. Eisenhower Ave. at 7:15 a.m.

The plea deal calls for the dismissal of one count of second-degree burglary as well. The court is under no obligation to follow the sentencing recommendations.

Sankey was allegedly caught with methamphetamine March 7 after posting bail the previous day.

North Iowa history in photos: Mason City street scenes of the early 1900s 1937 Downtown MC.jpg Cigar and peanut wagon on Federal 1909.jpg Parade for the July 4th 1910.jpg 1920 Ford dealeship in Mason Cityr.jpg 1901 Uncle Tom's Cabin Parade MC IA.jpg 1910 Fire Department MC.jpg 1920s Birdsall's Ice Cream Store same location today..jpg 1910busy intersection standard oil wagon.jpg 1920 Commercial Bank on Federal with parked motorcycle.jpg 1915 Charles Hotel at Central Park with Trolley.jpg 1930 2nd St SE and Federal facing North Best.jpg 1915 Iowa Hardware Mutual Office Bldg old metalcraft bldg.jpg 1930s Jefferson Lines buses at the downtown depot MC.jpg 1915 State st North of delaware facing NE2.jpg 1930 East side Federal to State street.jpg 1915 Street scene at Charles Hotel with Trolleyand Olympia Billboard.jpg 1934 buildings being torn down Federal Ave 1.jpg 1918 North Iowa Fair 19th SW at Federal (Southport Mall site.jpg Mason_City_1212.jpg 1919 White Motor Cars on Federal MC.jpg