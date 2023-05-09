A Mason City man has been sentenced to more than three years in federal prison for violating his supervised release for allegedly selling methamphetamine.

According to a release from the U.S. Attorney's Office, 43-year-old Adam James Rollins was found to have violated his release conditions for the third time. The previous two violations occurred in 2019 and 2021.

He was originally sentenced to 10 years in prison in January of 2010 and eight years of supervised release after being convicted of conspiring to manufacture methamphetamine in the Mason City area. He also was convicted of a felony drug offense in 2005.

His new sentence of 40 months does not allow for parole. The case was prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Jack Lammers and investigated by the Kossuth County Sheriff's Office and the Algona Police Department.

