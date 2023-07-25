A Mason City woman who allegedly set a house on fire last month pleaded guilty to second-degree arson last week.

According to court records, 35-year-old Kayli Ann Louise Bang was charged with first-degree arson punishable by up to 25 years in prison. The plea agreement calls for the amended charge and 10 years in prison. It also advocates for a suspended sentence if Bang is accepted into drug court.

The charge stems from a June 11 incident at 951 16th St. N.E. in Mason City in which Bang allegedly started a fire around 5:39 a.m. Her mother and two other individuals were in the house at the time. Bang allegedly made no attempt to extinguish the fire and tried to prevent a neighbor from doing so.

The court is under no obligation to follow the plea agreement recommendation.

