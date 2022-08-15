 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Mason City woman jailed after comic store burglarized

  • Updated
A North Iowa woman is facing misdemeanor and felony charges after police say she broke into a local business and stole merchandise.

(Elbert, Jessica Lynne - #B2201425).jpg

Jessica Lynne Elbert

Jessica Lynne Elbert, 35, of Mason City, was arrested Saturday and charged with third-degree burglary for her apparent role in burglarizing Mason City comic book store Now and Then on May 30.

Court documents allege Elbert and an unnamed accomplice broke into the store after hours, wearing masks and gloves and carrying duffle bags, and filled the bags with merchandise. 

Security footage of the incident was captured by cameras at the store.

Elbert was also charged with possession of methamphetamine, a serious misdemeanor, and is being held at the Cerro Gordo County Jail on $2,000 bond.

A preliminary court hearing is scheduled for 1:15 p.m., Tuesday, Aug. 23.

Lisa Grouette is the Local News Editor and Photo Editor at the Globe Gazette. Reach her at 641-421-0525 or lisa.grouette@globegazette.comFollow Lisa on Twitter @LisaGrouette.

Follow the Globe Gazette on Twitter @globegazette.

