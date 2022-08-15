Mason City woman jailed after comic store burglarized

A North Iowa woman is facing misdemeanor and felony charges after police say she broke into a local business and stole merchandise.
Jessica Lynne Elbert, 35, of Mason City, was arrested Saturday and charged with third-degree burglary for her apparent role in burglarizing Mason City comic book store Now and Then on May 30.
Court documents allege Elbert and an unnamed accomplice broke into the store after hours, wearing masks and gloves and carrying duffle bags, and filled the bags with merchandise.
Security footage of the incident was captured by cameras at the store.
Elbert was also charged with possession of methamphetamine, a serious misdemeanor, and is being held at the Cerro Gordo County Jail on $2,000 bond.
A preliminary court hearing is scheduled for 1:15 p.m., Tuesday, Aug. 23.
Photos: RAGBRAI rolls through Mason City on Wednesday
RAGBRAI 15
RAGBRAI 14
RAGBRAI 18
RAGBRAI 20
RAGBRAI 28
RAGBRAI 26
RAGBRAI 31
RAGBRAI 29
RAGBRAI 1
RAGBRAI 2
RAGBRAI 3
RAGBRAI 4
RAGBRAI 5
RAGBRAI 6
RAGBRAI 7
RAGBRAI 8
RAGBRAI 9
RAGBRAI 10
RAGBRAI 11
RAGBRAI 12
RAGBRAI 13
RAGBRAI 16
RAGBRAI 17
RAGBRAI 19
RAGBRAI 21
RAGBRAI 22
RAGBRAI 23
RAGBRAI 24
RAGBRAI 25
RAGBRAI 27
RAGBRAI 30
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.