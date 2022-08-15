Mason City woman jailed after comic store burglarized

A North Iowa woman is facing misdemeanor and felony charges after police say she broke into a local business and stole merchandise.

Jessica Lynne Elbert, 35, of Mason City, was arrested Saturday and charged with third-degree burglary for her apparent role in burglarizing Mason City comic book store Now and Then on May 30.

Court documents allege Elbert and an unnamed accomplice broke into the store after hours, wearing masks and gloves and carrying duffle bags, and filled the bags with merchandise.

Security footage of the incident was captured by cameras at the store.

Elbert was also charged with possession of methamphetamine, a serious misdemeanor, and is being held at the Cerro Gordo County Jail on $2,000 bond.