Mason City woman facing theft charges

A North Iowa woman is looking at felony charges after apparently scheming a local retail store out of money.

Candy Grace Garcia, 41, of Mason City was arrested late Thursday evening, after police say she had been using her Mill's Fleet Farm loyalty card to collect points worth money rewards on purchases made by other customers.

Court documents allege Garcia was also working with Fleet Farm employee to scan and void out purchases before leaving the store without paying for the merchandise. The stolen items totaled around $1,360.

Garcia was charged with felony ongoing criminal conduct and third-degree theft. A preliminary court hearing is scheduled for April 27.

Rae Burnette is a GA and Crime & Courts Reporter at the Globe Gazette. You can reach her by phone at 641.421.0523 or at Rae.Burnette@GlobeGazette.com

