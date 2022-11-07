Mason City woman arrested for threatening school

A Mason City woman who allegedly sent threatening emails to Mason City Community Schools in the late-night hours of Nov. 4 was arrested at her home Saturday.

According to court documents and a press release from the Mason City Police Department, 18-year-old Destiny Kaduce has been charged with threat of terrorism, a class D felony, and possession of marijuana, a serious misdemeanor.

The affidavit states that Kaduce sent an email to a school employee at 11:22 p.m. that included threats to "shoot up that school and make sure you die first."

Law enforcement was able to identify Kaduce as the sender of the email. She allegedly admitted to sending the email from her cell phone through a phony account when she was interviewed by police. She also allegedly acknowledged the threat would be perceived as real and would cause fear or uncertainty by the recipient.

If convicted on both counts she faces up to six years in prison.