Mason City wanted man arrested after car chase

A Mason City man wanted on a warrant for multiple parole violations is now a guest of the Cerro Gordo County jail after he led police on a chase on Thursday day, according to police.

According to documents filed in Cerro Gordo County District Court:

At 9:47 p.m. Thursday night, a Cerro Gordo County Sheriff's deputy attempted to make a traffic stop near the intersection of Fourth Street Northeast and North Carolina Avenue for speeding, when the driver of the GMC Acadia, identified as Landon Gabriel Martin, 30, fled.

During the 12-minute chase, stop sticks were used by the Mason City Police Department, which deflated three tires on the Acadia. It ended when sheriff's deputies blocked Landon's way on the 900 block of 16th Street Northeast.

Martin was wanted since June on multiple parole violations and a failure to appear for a trespassing charge. He is being held on $8,365 bond.

No injuries or damages to cars were reported, according to court documents.

