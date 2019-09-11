Almost a year after being charged in federal court, Samantha Jo Rogers, 33, has been sentenced to 14 months' imprisonment for illegally accessing private health data and stealing opioids.
According to the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Northern District of Iowa, Rogers got a hold of the health and residence information of at least 1,900 patients and then entered or burglarized at least 13 homes in North Central Iowa in order to steal prescription opioids.
The illegal access occurred from about July 2017 through June 2018, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office, and was gained through Rogers' work with Mercy Medical Center, Northern Iowa Therapy and the IOOF Home and Community Therapy Center.
There's one case, per the report, where Rogers attempted to use a crowbar to break down a door and obtain a patient's narcotics. Another instance, from Forest City, saw Rogers burglarize the same home twice in an attempt to steal an elderly man's prescription pain killers.
In Waverly, Rogers convinced a woman who had been recently discharged from a nursing home that the woman's doctor didn't want her taking pain medication anymore. The report then says that Rogers took the woman's medication and she eventually had to be hospitalized because of "excruciating pain she began experiencing."
Rogers was sentenced in Cedar Rapids by U.S. District Court Judge C.J. Williams, who called her actions "egregious," and she was asked to pay $524.59 in restitution to one of her victims.
After her release, Rogers will have to serve a three-year term of supervised release and forfeit her state occupational therapist license.
