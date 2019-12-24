Mason City Schools settle lawsuit filed by former HR director Jodie Anderson

The lawsuit states it appeared "men were being paid more than women for the same categories of work."

Anderson first mentioned her concern about the differences in pay between men and women with then-Interim Superintendent Michael Penca, then-School Board President Janna Arndt and then-School Board Vice President Lorrie Lala in June 2016, according to the lawsuit.

That lawsuit lists a timeline regarding pay raises for school district employees. In June 2017, Penca told Anderson she wasn't receiving a raise because the School Board "did not like how she had received her raises in the past," court documents said.

Anderson's wage was frozen at $87,550, according to the lawsuit.

Draper came into Anderson's office on June 19, 2017, and told her she sent an email to other School Board members asking for Anderson's termination.

"She told (Anderson) she wanted her to know about her desire to terminate (her) because there was an open records request from the media to view Board members' emails, and Defendant Draper was afraid her email would come out in the newspaper," according to the lawsuit.