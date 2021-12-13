Mason City police seek information on Friday afternoon shooting

Mason City Police are asking for anyone with information on a shooting that occurred Friday afternoon to come forward.

Police were called at 3:33 p.m. on Friday to MercyOne North Iowa Medical Center's emergency room for a person who showed up there with a gun shot wound, according to a press release the MCPD issued upon request from the Globe.

The shooting had occurred on the 400 block of First Street Northeast, while the person who was shot was a passenger in a car. The driver immediately took the passenger to MercyOne for treatment, according to the press release. No additional details were provided.

Police say the car's driver is cooperating with police, but the passenger is not. Anyone with information about the shooting can contact Lt. Rich Jensen at the MCPD Criminal Investigations Divison at 641-421-3636. Information can also be share with North Iowa Crime Stoppers at 800-383-0088.

