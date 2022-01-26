 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Mason City police looking for robbery suspect

  • Updated
Mason City police are looking for a man who they say robbed a Yes Way on the northside.

Police responded to a call at 5:44 a.m. on Tuesday for a report of a robbery at the convenience store located at 637 12th St. Southeast, according to a press release issued Wednesday afternoon by the MCPD.

Crime scene

An employee at the scene told police a man came into the store, demanded money from the register, and then fled the scene on foot with an undisclosed amount. The employee was not injured.

The incident remains under investigation. Anyone with information on the robbery or the suspect is encourage to call the police department at 641-421-3636. 

