Mason City police looking for robbery suspect

Mason City police are looking for a man who they say robbed a Yes Way on the northside.

Police responded to a call at 5:44 a.m. on Tuesday for a report of a robbery at the convenience store located at 637 12th St. Southeast, according to a press release issued Wednesday afternoon by the MCPD.

An employee at the scene told police a man came into the store, demanded money from the register, and then fled the scene on foot with an undisclosed amount. The employee was not injured.

The incident remains under investigation. Anyone with information on the robbery or the suspect is encourage to call the police department at 641-421-3636.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.