Mason City Police investigating downtown shooting that sent one to the hospital
breaking featured

Mason City Police investigating downtown shooting that sent one to the hospital

Mason City Police are asking anyone with information to contact them about a shooting that sent one person to the hospital on the last weekend in February.

Police say they responded to a report of gunfire near First Street Southeast and South Delaware Avenue shortly before 1 a.m. on Sunday, Feb. 28, according to a press release issued Tuesday morning.

A short time later, according to police, a 26-year-old man arrived at MercyOne North Iowa by private vehicle with at least two gunshot wounds.

He remains hospitalized in stable condition, according to the release. 

Close up of bullet mark

A bullet mark on the side of the Ressler building.
Ressler building

The east side of the Ressler building is pock-marked with bullet marks after a shooting during the early morning hours of Feb. 28.
Bullet hole

A bullet mark is circled in yellow chalk on the Ressler building in downtown Mason City.

Officers on scene located evidence at the scene consistent with a shooting as well as witnesses, according to police. Thirteen bullet marks circled with yellow chalk can be seen along the eastern and southern sides of the Ressler Insurance & Financial at the corner of Delaware and First.

The release did not indicate why the police department waited for nine days before issuing any statement on the incident.

Police are asking anyone with information to contact Investigator Stratton Steffy, at 641-421-3636.

