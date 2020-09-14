 Skip to main content
Mason City police investigate two weekend shootings
Mason City police investigate two weekend shootings

The Mason City Police Department is investigating two shooting incidents that occurred over the weekend, according to a recent press release.

One shooting occurred at 3:10 a.m. on Saturday, Sept. 12 in the 10 block of 3rd Street Northwest. According to the release, a male approached three people in the alley prior to the shooting; the male fired shots as the others fled the scene. 

The second shooting incident occurred at 3:59 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 12 in the 900-1000 block of North Pennsylvania Avenue. Two vehicles were traveling north on Pennsylvania and shooting at each other. 

There were no injuries and no resulting property damage has been found at either location.

According to the press release, officers were able to recover evidence from both scenes. "At this time, we do not believe there is an ongoing threat to the community in either incident," the release said.

Both shootings remain under investigation.

Anyone with additional information about either incident is asked to contact the Mason City Police Department at 641-421-3636 and ask for Lt. Rich Jensen, Criminal Investigation.

