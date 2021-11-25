Mason City Police Department's new employee looking after the victims

In June, Courtney Moretz took on the new position of crime victim specialist at the Mason City Police Department.

Moretz graduated from the University of Northern Iowa in 2016 and completed her internship at Partridge and Family Connection in Mason City. Upon completion, she spent time working for North Iowa Community Action.

The Mason City Police Department was one of roughly 60 police stations across the country to receive the grant funding for the office of victims of crime.

Looking to eliminate the space between them and the victims, along with the resources they may need, the department created the crime victim specialist position. Due to the nature of the position, they wanted an individual with ample knowledge of community programs and resources.

Moretz knew she wanted to continue a career in social services and took an interest in the new position after stumbling across it online.

“I think that her knowledge of resources and her willingness to learn what we were already doing walking in the door has just been a perfect combination of putting her on the roadmap to success,” said Brinkley.

Each day, Moretz reviews every dispatch call from the night before and conducts follow-up calls for crime victims. She takes care of any questions and concerns they have, as well as providing resources for their needs.

Moretz described starting her job as eye-opening as she was unaware of the types of calls the police department receives, unaware of how many reach out to the department for resource information alone.

Averaging roughly 20 follow-ups a day, Moretz was surprised with how many victims expressed appreciation to her calls. She noted that crime victims also often forget important details for the police report during the initial interaction with the officer, so she also reviews the reports to ensure all the necessary information has been collected and gathers anything else needed.

According to a report filed to the Mason City City Council, Brinkley noted that Moretz has been following up on more than 80 percent of all open cases.

Due to the busy-ness of the job, police officers often do not get the chance to assist the victim as much as they would like, which is where Moretz’s position comes into play.

“We really just saw this as a force multiplier really for patrol that supports the officers, helps with some of the nuance things with cases that can be difficult, some of those things that just take time out of the day and slow down our response to other things,” said Brinkley.

Moretz also keeps track of people who make frequent calls to the police station and reaches out to them for assistance. She will sometimes meet with victims in person to discuss their needs and will even assist in filling out applications for programs. She attends community meetings to stay up-to-date on these local programs.

“I just want the community to know that I’m here,” said Moretz. “If they have any questions about their case or anything like that, they can reach out to me at any time. I’m happy to provide them any updates, connect them to any resources they could be eligible for or be a sounding board if they need someone to talk to.”

