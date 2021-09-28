Mason City Police Department sees largest applicant pool in eight years

Wage increases and a new recruitment strategy is paying off in getting new police officers, according to Mason City Police Chief Jeff Brinkley.

During the police department’s most recent application period, which closed on Aug. 13, they received 73 trainee applicants and 11 certified officer applicants.

“I thought it was a great number with our current number. We attracted a lot of people,” said Brinkley.

The brand new applicants were invited to complete state-mandated physical fitness testing, written testing, and interviews on Aug. 28 and Aug. 29. Out of the 73 trainee applicants, 35 applicants were tested, according to Director of Human Resources Perry Buffington.

“Our applicant pool this recruitment was the largest that we have experienced in the past eight years and was over double what we typically see apply,” said Buffington via email. “We are pleased with the overall quality of applicants during this recruitment and look forward to many of them joining the dedicated men and women of the Mason City Police Department currently serving our community.”

After the two days of testing, 15 trainee applicants passed both the physical and written test and were placed on the civil service eligibility list, according to Brinkley. Being on the civil service list means that they go through background investigations, like a polygraph and a psychological testing. Brinkley added they also look again at the healthiness of a candidate to see if there are possible developing problems, like heart or lung issues.

Currently the 15 trainee applicants are still going through the background investigation stage. Brinkley says the department has broken the trainees into two groups since it takes quite a bit of time to go through all of the required background steps.

The first group of applicants are expected to receive job offers, which will be placed on the Oct. 18 Mason City Council agenda for approval, according to Buffington. Buffington added the job offers will continue into November for the additional candidates.

Brinkley said the process with the certified applicants take less time to get them out in the field since they have already have the training and field experience compared to the new officers.

“We are definitely catching some attention from across the state,” said Brinkley.

Buffington said the Mason City Police Department will be doing recruitment next year, but this recent one was especially important to get new hires in.

“Obviously (police work) is a difficult field to get into and it takes a dedicated type of person,” said Buffington.

Brinkley and Buffington attributed the wage increases and the recruitment strategy approved by the city council on July 20 as the reason why Mason City Police Department had a large number of applications. The approval of wage increases and recruitment strategy was done in order to remain competitive with recruitment and retain officers.

“For our city size, we are super competitive in wage sizes,” said Brinkley.

The wage increase bumped starting pay to $28.50 per hour and provided a $3.50 per hour increase for existing sworn staff. In addition, a two-year labor contract extension provides a 3 percent wage increase in each year.

The new agreement pays newly hired, certified officers at a higher pay rate based on their years of experience. The incentives to attract certified officers to Mason City include: a $5,000 signing bonus with half of the bonus paid at time of hire and the remainder following one year of employment, paying off employment agreements owed by new certified officers to their former agencies, and a relocation package.

