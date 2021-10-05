Mason City Police Department: Missing boy located

The Mason City Police Department asked for the public's help in locating 9-year-old Ean Cunningham on Tuesday evening.
The boy was last seen in Mason City on Tuesday afternoon before he was located later that evening.
Editor's note: This story has been updated to reflect the total number of injuries and status of charges as of Monday.
A Mason City man has been arrested after the Cerro Gordo County Sheriff's Department executed a search warrant in Mason City on Friday.
A Mason City man remains in custody on a $105,000 bond after police say they found two pounds of meth and the tools to deliver it at his home.
Here is the Cerro Gordo County Jail log for September 29, 2021:
The Cerro Gordo Sheriff's Office responded to a two-vehicle accident between Mason City and Clear Lake on Tuesday.
Here is the Cerro Gordo County Jail log for September 27, 2021:
Wage increases and a new recruitment strategy is paying off in getting new police officers, according to Mason City Police Chief Jeff Brinkley.
Cerro Gordo County deputies responded to a single-vehicle accident in Clear Lake on Tuesday.
Here is the Cerro Gordo County Jail log for Oct. 1, 2021:
Here is the Cerro Gordo County Jail log for Oct. 5, 2021:
