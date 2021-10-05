 Skip to main content
Mason City Police Department: Missing boy located

Ean Cunningham

The Mason City Police Department asked for the public's help in locating 9-year-old Ean Cunningham on Tuesday evening.

The boy was last seen in Mason City on Tuesday afternoon before he was located later that evening. 

"Ean has been found safe and sound and we are taking him back to his family. Thanks to everyone for keeping an eye out for him," the police department shared via Facebook.
 
