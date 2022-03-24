Mason City Police Department describes recent fires as 'suspicious'

On Thursday, Mason City Chief of Police Jeff Brinkley released a statement regarding two fires which occurred in Mason City's north side last week, describing them both as "suspicious."

The first fire took place at LDs Filling Station, located at 620 12th Street NE at 11:30 p.m. on Thursday, March 17 and the second at Coin Laundry Center, located just a couple blocks down at 830 12th Street NE at 12:27 p.m. on Sunday, March 20.

"The circumstances surrounding each of these fires is suspicious," Brinkley said via statement. "We are asking anyone who may have been in these areas at the time fires occurred to call and report anything that appeared to be unusual."

If you have any information about either fire, the Mason City Police Department encourages you to contact them 641-421-3636.

Zachary Dupont covers local government and business development for the Globe Gazette.

