Mason City Police Department arrests, Sept. 2
Mason City Police Department arrests

Mason City Police Department arrests, Sept. 2

  • Updated
Cops courts weblogo 2

09/02/20 01:51 MC2003087 OFFCHECK Arr Peterson, Anthony Out of Jurisdiction Warrant

09/02/20 08:03 MC2003090 WARRANT Arr Brennan, Landy 811.2 - Fail to Appear- FTA

09/02/20 21:03 MC2003097 INTOX Arr NAEVE, DEAN 123.46 - PUBLIC INTOXICATION - 1ST OFFENSE

