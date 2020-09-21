 Skip to main content
Mason City Police Department arrests, Sept.19
Mason City Police Department arrests, Sept.19

09/19/20 02:16 MC2003316 TS Arr Eppens, Austin MC/3-3A-2 - MINOR CONSUMPTION

09/19/20 12:56 MC2003318 TRESPASS Arr Ziron, David Jr 716.8(1) - Trespass 1st Offense

09/19/20 14:42 MC2003320 NCOVIOL Arr LaSalle, Devon 708.3A - ASSAULT On Person In Certain Occupation

09/19/20 14:42 MC2003320 NCOVIOL Arr LaSalle, Devon 664A.7 - VIOLATION OF NO CONTACT/PROTECTIVE

09/19/20 14:42 MC2003320 NCOVIOL Arr LaSalle, Devon 719.1 - INTERFERENCE W/OFFICIAL ACTS (SMMS)

09/19/20 17:18 MC2003322 ANIMAL Arr Arispe, Nicole MC/8-4A-9 - ANIMAL AT LARGE

09/19/20 23:26 MC2003326 SUSP Arr Friest, Jesse 123.46 - PUBLIC INTOXICATION - 1ST OFFENSE

09/19/20 23:26 MC2003326 SUSP Arr Friest, Jesse Out of Jurisdiction Warrant

09/19/20 23:41 MC2003327 DPQ Arr Schriever, Dillon Out of Jurisdiction Warrant

