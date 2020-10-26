 Skip to main content
Mason City Police Department arrests, Oct. 24
Mason City Police Department arrests

Mason City Police Department arrests, Oct. 24

10/24/20 00:07 MC2003813 PURSUIT Arr Mulford, Jeremy 321.279 - ELUDING (AGMS) ELUDING (AGMS)

10/24/20 00:07 MC2003813 PURSUIT Arr Mulford, Jeremy 321.218(1) - Driving while License Under Suspension

10/24/20 00:07 MC2003813 PURSUIT Arr Mulford, Jeremy 321.322 - FAIL TO OBEY STOP OR YIELD SIGN FAIL TO

10/24/20 00:07 MC2003813 PURSUIT Arr Mulford, Jeremy 321.415 - FAILURE TO DIM HEADLIGHTS Failure to Dim

10/24/20 02:14 MC2003814 COLLHITRUN Arr Eckholt, Rain 321J.2 - OPERATING WHILE UNDER THE INFLUENCE

10/24/20 02:14 MC2003814 COLLHITRUN Arr Eckholt, Rain 321.264 - STRIKING UATTEND. VEH. - 1978

10/24/20 18:33 MC2003826 OWI Arr Finch, Lisa 321J.2 - OPERATING WHILE UNDER THE INFLUENCE

10/24/20 18:33 MC2003826 OWI Arr Torres, Efthemia 123.46 - PUBLIC INTOXICATION - 1ST OFFENSE 

