Mason City Police Department arrests, Oct. 23

10/23/20 14:50 MC2003807 STRAY Arr Perkins, Shawn MC/8-4A-9 - ANIMAL AT LARGE
10/23/20 20:43 MC2003809 OFFCHECK Arr Leitner, Deryck 811.2 - Fail to Appear- FTA
10/23/20 20:57 MC2003810 DISORDERLY Arr Awe, Jarrod 123.46 - PUBLIC INTOXICATION - 1ST OFFENSE
10/23/20 21:08 MC2003811 DRIVECOMPLAINT Arr Martin, Kaylee 321J.2 - OPERATING WHILE UNDER THE INFLUENCE
10/23/20 21:31 MC2003812 OFFCHECK Arr Hentz, Kenton 908.11 - VIOLATION OF PROBATION - 1985
10/23/20 21:31 MC2003812 OFFCHECK Arr Hentz, Kenton 811.2 - Fail to Appear- FTA
What a Globe Gazette News+ membership can do for you:
- A deeper examination of local issues than you'll find anywhere else.
- Two products in one – not everything that's in the print edition of the Globe Gazette is on our website, and not everything on our website is in the print edition.
- Access to newspapers.com archives dating back two years.
- The ability to carry your local news with you and receive alerts instantly as news unfolds.
- Advertising that frequently gets you deals you won't find anywhere else.
You can join here (https://bit.ly/2PtWJs1) for as little as $5 a month.
Charles City Police Facebook Jan. 17, 2019
Clear Lake Fire Department Jan. 7, 2019
Charles City Police Facebook Dec. 25, 2018
Charles City Police Facebook Dec. 20, 2018
Charles City Police Feacebook Dec. 18, 2018
Charles City Police Facebook Dec. 11, 2018
Mason City Police Tweet Dec. 3, 2018
We're not sure if this "officially" marks the end of road construction season or not, but the bridge over Willow Creek on 12th Street NW has been reopened today. We appreciate your patience! (Thanks to https://t.co/Ey6kIDgQs1 for helping us illustrate our excitement.) 2701 pic.twitter.com/wV7GmtLhmI— Mason City Police (@MasonCityPD) December 3, 2018
Clear Lake Fire Department Dec. 1, 2018
Charles City Police Facebook Nov. 29, 2018
Mason City Police Tweet Nov. 26, 2018
Today we had an Defensive Tactics update at in-service training. Don't worry, no officers were injured in the taking of these photos... 2701 pic.twitter.com/vUO0SKOpl7— Mason City Police (@MasonCityPD) November 26, 2018
Clear Lake Fire Department Nov. 18, 2018
Mason City Police Tweet Nov. 9, 2018
Here's a screen shot of our recent casework this morning. Please slow down and drive carefully. Break out your winter driving skills and put them to good use. 2701 pic.twitter.com/UYtWGXR7t4— Mason City Police (@MasonCityPD) November 9, 2018
Charles City Police Facebook Oct. 8, 2018
Charles City Police Facebook Sept. 13, 2018
Mason City Fire Department Sept. 6, 2018
Charles City Police Facebook Aug. 23, 2018
Mason City Police Tweet Aug. 2, 2018
Whew! We are learning all kinds of new skills tonight @culvers MC. Stop by and see us in action! @iowastatepatrol @soiowa 2701 pic.twitter.com/Uc5ksPTl8U— Mason City Police (@MasonCityPD) August 2, 2018
Charles City Police Facebook June 27, 2018
Mason City Fire Department June 20, 2018
Charles City Police Facebook June 14, 2018
Charles City Police Facebook June 1, 2018
Charles City Police Facebook June 1, 2018
Mason City Police Tweet June 1, 2018
Holy cow! It's National Donut Day! Thanks to @CENT_CU for letting us know AND delivering the treats! 2701 pic.twitter.com/VXhvnHsXvS— Mason City Police (@MasonCityPD) June 1, 2018
Charles City Police Facebook May 15, 2018
Mason City Police Tweet May 6, 2018
We had the chance to stop by Oak Leaf Comics & Collectibles yesterday for Free Comic Book Day. It was a blast! We're not sure who had more fun with the cosplayers though, the officers or the kids! 2701 pic.twitter.com/aXrIfVhU0b— Mason City Police (@MasonCityPD) May 7, 2018
Mason City Police Tweet April 25, 2018
MCPD, first in your hearts and first at the finish line at the @iowaspeedway yesterday...kind of. We had an officer at Precision Driving Instructor Recertification and this photo op presented itself. 2701 pic.twitter.com/JjnBe7nqWP— Mason City Police (@MasonCityPD) April 25, 2018
Charles City Police Facebook April 20, 2018
Charles City Police Facebook April 20, 2018 2
Charles City Police Facebook April 20, 2018 3
Mason City Police Tweet DOT Feb. 12, 2018
Great message from @iowadot today for Valentine's week. Buckle up to help make sure you get safely back to your loved one!— Mason City Police (@MasonCityPD) February 12, 2018
2701 pic.twitter.com/eTMpD3MmlK
Mason City Police Tweet Feb. 2, 2018
Happy Groundhog Day! The little critter saw his shadow...six more weeks of winter. Don't despair. We North Iowas are hearty people. This will be easy! 2701 pic.twitter.com/oKUqgduk7w— Mason City Police (@MasonCityPD) February 2, 2018
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.