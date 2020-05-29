You are the owner of this article.
Mason City Police Department arrests, May 28
Mason City Police Department arrests, May 28

05/28/20 10:40 MC2001737 ANIMAL Arr EmondHouston, Melanie MC/8-4A-9 - ANIMAL AT LARGE

05/28/20 10:40 MC2001737 ANIMAL Arr EmondHouston, Melanie MC/8-4A-4 - NO RABIES VACCINATION

05/28/20 19:38 MC2001746 DOMPHYS Arr Rinnels, Joshua 708.2 - ASSAULT (SRMS) Causing No/Minor Injury- No

05/28/20 19:38 MC2001746 DOMPHYS Arr Rinnels, Joshua 124.401 - POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE -

05/28/20 19:38 MC2001746 DOMPHYS Arr Rinnels, Joshua 708.2A - DOMESTIC ABUSE ASSAULT 2nd Offense

