Mason City Police Department arrests, Feb. 5
Mason City Police Department arrests, Feb. 5

02/05/20 10:14 MC2000428 WARRANT Arr Grefe, Tanner 908.11 - VIOLATION OF PROBATION - 1985

02/05/20 13:24 MC2000431 TS Arr Lucas, Katie Out of Jurisdiction Warrant

02/05/20 13:24 MC2000431 TS Arr Lucas, Katie 321.561 - DRIVING WHILE BARRED

02/05/20 13:24 MC2000431 TS Arr Lucas, Katie 321.279 - ELUDING (SRMS) ELUDING (SRMS)

02/05/20 13:24 MC2000431 TS Arr Lucas, Katie 719.1 - INTERFERENCE WITH OFFICIAL ACTS

02/05/20 14:00 MC2000432 STRAY Arr Villarreal, Moriah MC/8-4A-4 - NO RABIES VACCINATION

02/05/20 14:00 MC2000432 STRAY Arr Villarreal, Moriah MC/8-4A-9 - ANIMAL AT LARGE

02/05/20 16:15 MC2000433 TS Arr Despenas, Angelica 321.561 - DRIVING WHILE BARRED

02/05/20 18:39 MC2000441 OWI Arr Ingvalson, Andrew 321J.2 - OPERATING WHILE UNDER THE INFLUENCE

02/05/20 22:23 MC2000444 911HU Arr Mayberry, Justin Out of Jurisdiction Warrant

