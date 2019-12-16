{{featured_button_text}}
12/12/19 02:44 MC1905174 TS Arr Boggess, Troy 321J.21 - Driving While License Denied or Revoked

12/12/19 12:01 MC1905177 THEFT Arr Castro, William 714.2 - THEFT 5TH DEGREE -- Possess/Control

12/12/19 14:45 MC1905179 WARRANT Arr Stauffer, Justin 908.11 - VIOLATION OF PROBATION - 1985

12/12/19 16:37 MC1905182 DISORDERLY Arr Payne, Angela 708.2 - ASSAULT CAUSING MINOR INJURY - SERIOUS -

12/12/19 16:37 MC1905182 DISORDERLY Arr Payne, Angela 719.1 - INTERFERENCE WITH OFFICIAL ACTS

12/12/19 17:36 MC1905184 DISORDERLY Arr Mayberry, Justin 811.2 - Fail to Appear- FTA

