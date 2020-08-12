You are the owner of this article.
Mason City Police Department arrests, Aug. 11
Mason City Police Department arrests

Mason City Police Department arrests, Aug. 11

08/11/20 09:39 MC2002778 WARRANT Arr Torres, Damon 123.46 - CONSUMPTION / INTOXICATION - 1ST

08/11/20 15:36 MC2002784 ASSAULT Arr Tyler, Jeffery 710.7 - FALSE IMPRISONMENT

08/11/20 15:36 MC2002784 ASSAULT Arr Tyler, Jeffery 708.4 - WILLFUL INJURY - Causing Bodily Injury (FELD)

08/11/20 15:36 MC2002784 ASSAULT Arr Tyler, Jeffery 124.414 - POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

08/11/20 17:04 MC2002787 OFFCHECK Arr Hein, John II 908.11 - VIOLATION OF PROBATION - 1985

08/11/20 18:56 MC2002790 THEFT Arr Whitver, Ryan 124.401 - POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE -

08/11/20 18:56 MC2002790 THEFT Arr Whitver, Ryan 714.2 - THEFT 3RD DEGREE Theft 3rd -- Enhanced b/c 2

08/11/20 18:56 MC2002790 THEFT Arr Whitver, Ryan 124.414 - POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

08/11/20 23:53 MC2002794 OFFCHECK Arr Grouette, Bill Jr 811.2 - Fail to Appear- FTA

