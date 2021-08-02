Mason City police chief offers advice on how to handle scam calls

Knowing the indicators of a scam caller and how to handle it can help prepare a person when it happens.
Mason City Police Chief Jeff Brinkley said that scam calls are a never-ending issue for the Mason City Police Department.
“(Scam calls) is a machine that never shuts off,” Brinkley said.
One Mason City resident, who wished to stay anonymous, said her elderly father was experiencing a flurry of scam calls recently.
Her father received a call from a person who claimed to be from Mercy Medical Center and was asking for his social security number. She called the number the number back to see if it was legitimate.
“The person calling was clearly sounding like an authoritarian figure,” The anonymous person said.
The number was called later by a Globe Gazette reporter and was directed to a grocery company in India.
Brinkley said there has not been anything widespread in terms of scam callers claiming to be MercyOne Medical Center. MercyOne had put out a notice several months ago, but nothing recently, he added.
The anonymous person said after the scam call, she put in a call to the non-emergency number to the police department to report it.
Brinkley encourages people to be skeptical when receiving calls from unknown numbers that ask for information.
“Never give your personal information over the phone,” Brinkley said.
If a caller cannot read off your personal information or they avoid answering questions that you have, they are most likely a scam caller, according to Brinkley.
“Anything that you can do as a consumer to vet them is good,” Brinkley said.
One of the key signs that a call might be scam is asking for payment in gift cards. Brinkley said that local businesses are very good at helping stop people who might fall for this trap by asking what they are doing with a possible purchase of multiple gift cards.
Scam calls increase around tax season, but more recent is local businesses getting fraudulent unemployment claims about their employees.
For those with elderly family members, Brinkley recommends helping them out by following up on the sketchy calls they might receive.
“If uncertain, always call into the billing department (of the organization the caller claims to be affiliated with),” Brinkley said.
Scam calls can be reported to the Mason City Police Department through the non-emergency number.
