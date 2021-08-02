Mason City police chief offers advice on how to handle scam calls

“Never give your personal information over the phone,” Brinkley said.

If a caller cannot read off your personal information or they avoid answering questions that you have, they are most likely a scam caller, according to Brinkley.

“Anything that you can do as a consumer to vet them is good,” Brinkley said.

One of the key signs that a call might be scam is asking for payment in gift cards. Brinkley said that local businesses are very good at helping stop people who might fall for this trap by asking what they are doing with a possible purchase of multiple gift cards.

Scam calls increase around tax season, but more recent is local businesses getting fraudulent unemployment claims about their employees.

For those with elderly family members, Brinkley recommends helping them out by following up on the sketchy calls they might receive.

“If uncertain, always call into the billing department (of the organization the caller claims to be affiliated with),” Brinkley said.

Scam calls can be reported to the Mason City Police Department through the non-emergency number.

Abby covers education and public safety for the Globe Gazette. Follow her on Twitter at @MkayAbby. Email her at Abby.Koch@GlobeGazette.com

