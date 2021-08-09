 Skip to main content
Mason City police arrest a Nashua man after fleeing by foot
Mason City police arrest a Nashua man after fleeing by foot

A Nashua man was charged with interference with official acts after police say he took off running from Mason City officers last weekend.

Timothy John Birmingham

Birmingham

On Aug. 7, The Mason City Police Department responded to a possible robbery call in the 400 block of Tiffany Drive. A citizen reported that a woman said she had been robbed by a man, according to a press release issued by the police department.

An officer was investigating the call when the witness pointed out the suspect in the parking lot. Officers approached the man and he took off running. After a foot pursuit, officers first Tased, and then arrested the man.

Timothy Birmingham, 39, was charged with interference with official acts. Birmingham also had two warrants for failure to appear on providing false information and operating a vehicle without owners consent.

Birmingham was taken to MercyOne North Iowa by the Mason City Fire Department at his request. He is being held at Cerro Gordo County Jail on $5,300 cash bail.

The victim was unable to be identified, according to police. Anyone with further information is encouraged to contact the Mason City Police Department.

Abby covers education and public safety for the Globe Gazette. Follow her on Twitter at @MkayAbby. Email her at Abby.Koch@GlobeGazette.com

