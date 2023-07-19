A Mason City man was sentenced to more than eight years in prison in federal court on Tuesday.

According to court records, 28-year-old Michael David Dalluge pleaded guilty to possession with intent to deliver methamphetamine and possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime in February.

Dalluge allegedly admitted he was a passenger in a vehicle that was stopped by law enforcement after a crash before he and the driver fled from Mason City police in the area of First Street Northwest. Dallluge was apprehended about a block away from the stop.

A backpack Dalluge was carrying was located between the crash site and where he was apprehended. It contained methamphetamine and a loaded, stolen High Point 9 mm handgun and a paper copy of his driver's license.

Dalluge was sentenced in Sioux City by United States District Court Chief Judge Leonard T. Strand. He was sentenced to 102 months’ imprisonment. He must also serve a three-year term of supervised release after the prison term. There is no parole in the federal system.

Dalluge was convicted of felony drug charges in 2019 and 2020. A press release from the U.S. District Court says Dalluge is from Mason City, but the original affidavit states his home address was in Ottumwa at the time of the incident.

The case was prosecuted by Assistant United States Attorney Jack Lammers and investigated by the Cerro Gordo Sheriff’s Office, Clear Lake Police Department, Mason City Police Department, Iowa Department of Narcotics Enforcement, and the North Central Iowa Drug Task Force.

