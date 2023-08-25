A Clear Lake man is facing up to 25 years in prison for allegedly distributing drugs to a person under the age of 15 near a school.

According to court records, 65-year-old Richard Terry Latham has been charged with distributing drugs near a school -- a class B felony. The charge was filed in July and served Thursday.

The affidavit states that between November and the end of December 2022 Latham delivered methamphetamine to the minor at a residence in Clear Lake. The incident took place within 1,000 feet of school property.

Latham was charged with two felony counts of possession of a controlled substance and driving while barred in April. He pleaded guilty to the drug charges earlier in August and is awaiting sentencing.

