Mason City man's drug charges elevated to federal level

A federal grand jury has indicted a Mason City man who police say was going to sell the two pounds of ice methamphetamine found in his possession.

According to court documents:

Based on a tip, the Cerro Gordo Sheriff's Department obtained in early October a search warrant for the residence of James Lee Mariner, 54, at 423 N. Taylor Ave. During the search, officers found two pounds of meth and items to help in distributing the drug.

Mariner was charged in Cerro Gordo County District Court with felony possession with intent to deliver and failure to affix a drug tax stamp, but on Friday, County Attorney Carlyle Dalen asked for the state charges to be dismissed as a federal warrant for Mariner had been issued last Wednesday. That warrant was served on Mariner in the Cerro Gordo County jail, where he remained on an initial $105,000 bond.

Mariner faces one federal felony count of possession with intent to deliver. He has pleaded not guilty to the charge and his trial is tentatively scheduled for Feb. 7 in Sioux City.

Mariner was previously convicted in 2006 for felony conspiracy to distribute meth.

