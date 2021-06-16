Mason City man will serve probation for theft

A Mason City man was sentenced to three to five year probation after pleading guilty to theft from the Mills Fleet Farm, according to court documents.

Jonathan David Patterson, 33, of Mason City, was arrested in early March for pocketing bills from the Mills Fleet Farm when he worked there, police say. The total amount of money Patterson pocketed from the store was $4,780.

Patterson was charged with theft in the second degree, which is categorized as a Class D felony.

Judge Adam D. Sauer sentenced Patterson to three to five years of probation under the supervision of the Department of Correctional Services.

In addition, Patterson will pay $4,780 for the damages to Mills Fleet Farm.

Patterson will be required to provide a DNA sample due to the grant of a deferred judgment of a felony offense. Patterson will also have to submit to fingerprinting, according to the disposition.

