A Mason City man who tried to run over a Winnebago County deputy is being sent to prison for up to 10 years.
Marcus Jamaal Hughes, 25, was sentenced to up to five years in prison Tuesday for felony assault on a police officer.
He also was ordered to serve up to five years in prison for felony eluding and up to five years for felony possession of a controlled substance -- third offense.
Only two of the sentences are to be served consecutively, meaning his maximum term is up to 10 years in prison. He must serve at least two years before being eligible for parole.
Hughes was ordered to pay $2,250 in fines, plus surcharges and court costs.
One count of assault on persons in certain occupations and two counts of interference with official acts were dismissed through a plea bargain.
An officer with the Forest City Police Department stopped Hughes' vehicle for careless driving on 9:35 p.m. May 25 in the 1100 block of U.S. Highway 69 in Forest City, according to a criminal complaint.
A deputy with a K-9 arrived, and the dog indicated the presence of drugs in the vehicle, the complaint states.
While the deputy was speaking to Hughes, he tried to run over the deputy, according to the complaint.
The police officer gave chase and stopped the vehicle about a mile away in the parking lot of the Emergency Services Center.
Just days before being arrested in Forest City, Hughes was given a suspended five-year prison sentence and put on probation for a Cerro Gordo County conviction of felony interference with official acts while armed with a firearm.
Mason City police arrested Hughes on that charge and several others on July 28, 2018, after he began fighting with officers attempting to take him into custody on a warrant stemming from a domestic violence incident in Polk County.
Police say they found a loaded 9 mm handgun in Hughes' pocket.
The officers sustained minor injuries, according to charging documents.
Hughes had his probation revoked in his Cerro Gordo County case on Tuesday, but the five-year prison sentence will be served concurrently with his Hancock County sentence.
