A man charged with vehicular homicide in a motorcycle crash that killed a Mason City woman a year ago will spend up to 10 years in prison and pay $150,000 in restitution to the family of the victim, Shawn True.
Brandon Kellar, 41, had pleaded guilty to the charge of vehicular homicide by reckless driving, a felony that carries a maximum penalty of 10 years in prison, shortly before his jury trial was to begin on Sept. 24.
District Court Judge James Drew said he was disappointed when he read Kellar's version of the events, saying he noticed a lack of acceptance of responsibility.
"It's difficult for me to imagine that anyone who was responsible for someone else's death wouldn't carry a tremendous amount of guilt over that regardless of what words you have said or not said, and you'll have to live with that for the rest of your life," he said.
The mother and three sisters of Shawn True gave victim impact statements, each relaying what they have lost, and how Kellar has faced almost no repercussions during the year since the incident and has shown no remorse to them.
Shelby True, one of Shawn True’s sisters, said Shawn True’s three daughters, Leila, Lennon and Magnolia, who were 11, 8 and 4 years old, respectively, at the time of the incident, had their lives drastically changed because of it.
“[Leila] had to move to another town, start a new school – a whole new life – and how is that fair for a 12-year-old when she is already at a hard stage in her life?” Shelby True said. “[Kellar] took Lennon’s happy-go-lucky personality. She is not the same happy little girl. She is so angry all the time now. Now little Magnolia thinks everybody is going to die, and she has no fear to die herself, as she wants to be with her mommy.”
Alfred Willett, attorney to Kellar, said Kellar had wanted to reach out to the family of Shawn True and express his remorse early on in the case, but Willett had advised him against it.
Kellar was originally charged with vehicular homicide by operating while under the influence and vehicular homicide by reckless driving.
The maximum penalty for vehicular homicide by OWI, is up to 25 years in prison. If convicted of both counts, Kellar would have been facing a possible sentence of up to 25 years, due to the “one-homicide” rule in Iowa, which merges the sentencing for both charges.
Since he had pleaded guilty as part of the plea deal, his charge of homicide by vehicle by OWI was dismissed at the time of sentencing for his charge of homicide by vehicle by reckless driving.
“I believe this is an appropriate sentence and the court should follow it as we agreed to, because obviously the death involved in the case is serious, and given the defendant’s prior clean criminal history, I believe this is a fair and appropriate outcome,” state attorney Steven Tynan said.
Shawn True, 36, who was riding with Kellar on his motorcycle, was killed after he rear-ended a car near 15th Street Southeast and South Pennsylvania Avenue in Mason City at about 11 p.m. on Sept. 28, 2018.
The criminal complaint says Kellar had a blood alcohol content exceeding Iowa's legal limit of .08 when the accident occurred.
True and Kellar both flew off the motorcycle when it collided with the car, court documents said. Kellar was treated and released at Mercy Medical Center North Iowa.
Amy Legler of Mason City, the driver of the car, wasn't hurt.
