Mason City man who assaulted stranger receives 14-day sentence

A Mason City man has pleaded guilty to two charges stemming from a January incident involving repeatedly punching a stranger’s face while they were sitting in their vehicle.
Deleon Spann, 30, received a 365-day sentence, with all but 14 days suspended, on the charge of assault causing bodily injury.
He received a concurrent 7-day sentence for a charge of interference with official acts. Spann is also required to pay a total of $565 in fines, as well as restitution to the victim.
On January 13, Spann was standing near the victim’s car, and the victim didn’t know Spann, so they opened the car door to speak with him. Spann then opened the victim's door further and punched them around 12 times in the face, according to the criminal complaint.
While police officers were speaking with Spann, he tried to leave the scene twice, and later swung his fists, striking an officer, and resisted arrest until he was taken down to the ground, where he continued to resist and refused to comply and was then handcuffed, the complaint said.
An officer reported minor injuries, and the victim was taken to the hospital by ambulance for treatment.
Those who come when called: North Iowa first responders
We never know how much we need them until they're called to duty.
And that's the way first responders like it.
The Globe Gazette honored 10 first responders on Wednesday night at Mason City Ford for their exceptional dedication to serving others.
The 10 honorees were selected from nominations sent in by people whose lives were touched by a law enforcement officer, firefighter or EMT. Each were presented an award by Globe Gazette staff and a bag of gifts.
The honorees are law enforcement officers Ken Rodemeyer, Brian Koob and Dan Nelson; firefighters Scott Hagenson and Greg Nicholas Jr.; and EMTs Jamie Stanbrough, Deb Heidenwirth, Matthew Retz, Dave Luett and Jim Reed.
Jamie Stanbrough is always on call for her community.
Ken Rodemeyer is one of those old school public servants who doesn't know the real meaning of retirement.
Matthew Retz grew up watching his mother and father help people in their roles as emergency medical services (EMS) personnel.
Jim Reed is an emergency medical technician (EMT) because of his wife Darla.
Greg Nicholas Jr. lives by one simple credo in his role as a volunteer firefighter and EMT for the Clear Lake Fire Department.
Dan Nelson has worn many hats in a long and storied career in law enforcement and as a first responder.
Brian Koob met Julie Fritz on one of the worst days of her life.
Dave Luett stands out in a crowd when he is in Nora Springs.
Being a firefighter is in Scott Hagenson's blood.
Grace Zaplatynsky can be reached at 641-421-0534.
