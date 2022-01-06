Mason City man takes Alford plea in sex abuse case

A Mason City man who police say sexually abused one young girl and exposed himself to another over a period of 15 years has entered an Alford plea in the case.

An Alford plea is entered when a defendant maintains their innocence but admits that the prosecution's evidence would likely result in a guilty verdict if brought to trial.

Rodney Dean Askildson, 67, was initially charged with felony second- and third-degree sexual abuse and misdemeanor indecent exposure in March 2020, according to documents filed in Cerro Gordo County Court.

The alleged sexual abuse occurred in 2007 and 2009 to the same girl when she was 11 and 13, respectively. The apparent indecent exposure event happened in January 2020 to a different girl who was 17 at the time, according to documents.

After initially pleading not guilty to the charges in May 2020, Askildson changed his plea on Wednesday as his trial was expected to begin. In exchange for the Alford plea to felony third-degree sex abuse and invasion of privacy, according to court documents, the felony second-degree sex abuse and indecent exposure charges were dismissed.

Askildson agreed to serve two years in prison, plus another 10 years after that under a special sentencing state law. He will be required to register as a sex offender.

Askildson's bail was revoked and he will remain in custody until his sentencing on Feb. 22.

