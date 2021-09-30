Mason City man sentenced to federal prison for meth distribution

A Mason City man was sentenced to 14 years in federal prison on Monday.

Cameron Brunstein, 30, pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine and two counts of distribution of methamphetamine.

"Brunstein admitted receiving pound quantities of methamphetamine and reselling it in and around the Mason City area," said a press release from the United States Attorney’s Office Northern District of Iowa. "Brunstein was caught selling methamphetamine twice in Mason City. Search warrants were conducted on Brunstein’s home, where law enforcement seized methamphetamine, heroin, cocaine, LSD, and other pharmaceutical drugs, along with cash and distribution materials.

"Brunstein was sentenced in Sioux City by United States District Court Chief Judge Leonard T. Strand."

Brunstein was sentenced to 168 months' imprisonment and must serve a 5-year term of supervised release after the prison term. There is no parole in the federal system.

"The case was prosecuted by Assistant United States Attorney Jack Lammers and was investigated by the North Central Iowa Drug Task Force, the Cerro Gordo Sheriff’s Office, the Mason City Police Department, and the Iowa Division of Narcotics Enforcement," the release said.

Brunstein is being held in the United States Marshal’s custody until he can be transported to a federal prison.

Abby covers education and public safety for the Globe Gazette. Follow her on Twitter at @MkayAbby. Email her at Abby.Koch@GlobeGazette.com

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.