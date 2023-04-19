The affidavit states that Wilmarth was observed operating a stolen 2014 Ford Edge at the intersection of Ninth Street Southwest and South Eisenhower Avenue at 8:24 p.m. Oct. 1. Wilmarth led officers on a high-speed chase when they attempted a traffic stop. He was eventually identified as the driver through booking and driver's license photos. He exceeded the speed limit by more than 25 mph during the pursuit on "several occasions."

Wilmarth was arrested around 1:45 a.m. Oct. 10 after being stopped on his bicycle. He then fled on foot before being apprehended and was found to have methamphetamine on his person. The foot chase took place in the North Monroe Avenue and 14th Street Northwest. The warrant for the charges filed after the Oct. 1 incident was served at that time, along with another warrant for an Aug. 21 incident in which Wilmarth allegedly threatened to burn down a house with a woman and children inside while holding a can of gas and a lighter. Wilmarth was also found guilty on that charge on Monday.