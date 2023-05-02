A Mason City man was sentenced to 10 years in prison for first-degree theft on Monday.

According to court records, 32-year-old Oliver Jay Morehouse stole a silver 2014 Dodge Journey around 5:15 a.m. on Oct. 15, 2022, on East State Street. The report does not specify how or where Morehouse was arrested. He was booked into the Cerro Gordo County Jail at 7:41 a.m. the same day.

Morehouse has two prior theft convictions and a pending case on his record. He has been sentenced to 60 days in jail after stealing alcohol from Casey's General Store located on 12th Street Northeast in Mason City last October. A concurrent sentence will be served for stealing a pair of boots from Walmart that same month.

An unauthorized use of a credit card charge is pending after Morehouse allegedly used a stolen card to attempt to extract money from the ATM machine at Hy-Vee east in Mason City last September. His attempts failed.

He will be jailed at the Iowa Medical and Classification Center in Oakdale. He is eligible for parole for good behavior.

