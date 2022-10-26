Mason City man sentenced to 10 years for lascivoius acts

A Mason City man has been sentenced to 10 years in prison after entering a plea to charges of lascivious acts with a child last August.

According to court records, 36-year-old Charles Adolph Mimms was originally charged with second-degree sex abuse; a class B felony carrying up to 25 years in prison if convicted. The lascivious acts charge is a class C felony punishable by up to 10 years in prison.

Details are few, but the original affidavit stated "Mimms performed a sex act with a child under the age of 12." The abuse occurred in Mason City on or about June 10.

Mimms will be placed on the Iowa Sex Offender Registry for life upon his release from prison and will be committed to the custody of the Iowa Department of Corrections for life as well. His custody upon release does not include incarceration, but rather requires specific rules set forth by his probation officer.

Mimms entered an Alford plea, meaning he doesn't admit guilt but does admit the prosecution has enough evidence to likely convince a jury of guilt.