A Mason City man was sentenced to 10 years in prison for burglary in Cerro Gordo District Court on Monday.

According to court records, 28-year-old Ryan Daniel Snyder was sentenced after pleading guilty to second-degree burglary -- a class C felony --- last month. Snyder was originally charged with first-degree burglary and faced up to 25 years in jail before the plea agreement lessened the charge.

The original affidavit states Snyder was discovered inside a residence in the 600 block of Third Place Southeast by the owner around 6:30 a.m. Oct. 10 when she returned home. Snyder allegedly assaulted the woman by grabbing her by the throat and squeezing before fleeing the scene.

A temporary no contact order was put into place between Snyder and the woman at that time. It is not clear if Snyder knew the victim.

Snyder was convicted of felony domestic assault in 2015.