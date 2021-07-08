Mason City man sentenced in Wright County for prostitution with a minor

A Mason City man received a suspended sentence of jail time in Wright County after pleading not guilty to a charge of prostitution with a minor.

David Ross Welsher, 39, was taken into Wright County Jail during June of last year for driving to Belmond and picking up a minor at Crownpoint Park sometime in September of 2017. They drove out to the 1400 block of Reed Avenue and performed oral sex on each other, court records said. The minor at the time was 15 years old while Welsher was 35 years old.

Welsher was originally charged with third degree sexual abuse, a Class C felony, which he pleaded not guilty to. A plea agreement was met to change the charge to prostitution with a minor, a Class D felony, which he again pleaded not guilty to, according to court documents.

Welsher was sentenced with a suspended five years of prison time, a fine of $750 and a $1,000 human trafficking surcharge. He will also have to pay $172.97 in pecuniary damages for the benefit of the victim, according to court records.

A no-contact order has been put in place between the victim and Welsher until 2026.

