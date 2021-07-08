 Skip to main content
Mason City man sentenced in Wright County for prostitution with a minor
Mason City man sentenced in Wright County for prostitution with a minor

A Mason City man received a suspended sentence of jail time in Wright County after pleading not guilty to a charge of prostitution with a minor.

David Ross Welsher, 39, was taken into Wright County Jail during June of last year for driving to Belmond and picking up a minor at Crownpoint Park sometime in September of 2017. They drove out to the 1400 block of Reed Avenue and performed oral sex on each other, court records said. The minor at the time was 15 years old while Welsher was 35 years old.

David Ross Welsher

Welsher

Welsher was originally charged with third degree sexual abuse, a Class C felony, which he pleaded not guilty to. A plea agreement was met to change the charge to prostitution with a minor, a Class D felony, which he again pleaded not guilty to, according to court documents.

Welsher was sentenced with a suspended five years of prison time, a fine of $750 and a $1,000 human trafficking surcharge. He will also have to pay $172.97 in pecuniary damages for the benefit of the victim, according to court records. 

A no-contact order has been put in place between the victim and Welsher until 2026.

Welsher will have to serve a probation period of five years. Additional terms to the probation have been added and Welsher will have to obtain or maintain employment and complete sex offender treatment.

Welsher is required to provide a DNA sample and be fingerprinted for profiling.

Welsher had pleaded guilty to the charges of soliciting prostitution with a minor, a Class D felony, in Cerro Gordo County during early May this year. He was sentenced with a suspended five years of jail time and ordered to serve three years of probation.

The Cerro Gordo County judge also sentenced Welsher with a no-contact order and to complete sex offender treatment.

Abby covers education and public safety for the Globe Gazette. Follow her on Twitter at @MkayAbby. Email her at Abby.Koch@GlobeGazette.com

