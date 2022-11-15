 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Mason City man sentenced for drug, eluding charges

A Mason City man was sentenced to five years in prison after pleading guilty to possession of methamphetamine, eluding and interference with official acts.

According to court records, 32-year-old Harold Victory Stinnett Jr. will serve concurrent sentences.

The charges stem from a June 30 incident in which Stinnett led Iowa State Patrol troopers on a chase exceeding the speed limit by more than 25 mph. The affidavit states the pursuit occurred around 2:30 p.m. on East State Street. 

Stinnett eventually drove his Pontiac Bonneville off the road, leaving it disabled. He then fled on foot before being found hiding underneath a back deck of a residence. Stinnett had $1,645 in cash on his person and a cellphone and baggie of methamphetamine were found near by. 

Stinnett is classified as a habitual felony offender. He was previously convicted of second-degree burglary, third-degree burglary and two controlled substance violations.

Harold Victory Stinnett Jr.

Harold Victory Stinnett Jr.
Tags

