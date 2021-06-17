 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Mason City man sentenced after pleading guilty to prostitution with a minor
0 comments

Mason City man sentenced after pleading guilty to prostitution with a minor

{{featured_button_text}}

A Mason City man has been sentenced to a suspended period of jail time after pleading guilty to the charges of soliciting prostitution with a minor.

David Ross Welsher, 39, of Mason City, was arrested in late August of 2019 for paying $50 to engage in a sex act with a minor, according to court documents.

Welsher was charged with prostitution, categorized as a Class D felony. Welsher pleaded guilty to the charge in early May of 2021.

David Ross Welsher

Welsher

Welsher was sentenced with indeterminate term of jail time, not to exceed five years, which is suspended.

Welsher will serve probation period of three years under the supervision of the Department of Correctional Service. He will not have any contact with any minor unless pre-approved by his probation officer. Welsher will also be required to comply and complete any sex offender treatment deemed appropriate.

There is a no-contact order set in place, according to documents, between Welsher and the victim. The order will set for a period of five years.

Welsher’s civil rights have been affected by the sentencing and his plea. He will be adversely affected to his right to vote and if to seek or hold elective office. He also may not receive, transport, transfer or possess firearms, ammunition, or offensive weapons.

Along with these charges, Welsher will be required to pay a fine of $750. He will be required to provide a sample of DNA and will have to undergo fingerprinting to the sheriff’s office.

$5 for 5 months to support local journalism
Mason City man will serve probation for theft
Three Belmond men plead not guilty to robbery and willful injury
A Mason City man hospitalized after being shot in the leg
St. Ansgar man and his son arrested for alleged involvement in January U.S. Capitol riot

Abby covers education and public safety for the Globe Gazette. Follow her on Twitter at @MkayAbby. Email her at Abby.Koch@GlobeGazette.com

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Are animals using social distancing to protect themselves from infections?

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News