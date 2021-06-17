Mason City man sentenced after pleading guilty to prostitution with a minor

A Mason City man has been sentenced to a suspended period of jail time after pleading guilty to the charges of soliciting prostitution with a minor.

David Ross Welsher, 39, of Mason City, was arrested in late August of 2019 for paying $50 to engage in a sex act with a minor, according to court documents.

Welsher was charged with prostitution, categorized as a Class D felony. Welsher pleaded guilty to the charge in early May of 2021.

Welsher was sentenced with indeterminate term of jail time, not to exceed five years, which is suspended.

Welsher will serve probation period of three years under the supervision of the Department of Correctional Service. He will not have any contact with any minor unless pre-approved by his probation officer. Welsher will also be required to comply and complete any sex offender treatment deemed appropriate.

There is a no-contact order set in place, according to documents, between Welsher and the victim. The order will set for a period of five years.