{{featured_button_text}}
Daniel Solano

Solano

 Provided

A Mason City man who possessed numerous guns stolen in a burglary in Thompson was sentenced Monday to 10 years in federal prison.

Daniel Solano, 33, received the prison term after a guilty plea to one count of possession of a firearm by a felon.

In a plea agreement, Solano admitted to possessing seven firearms from May 12-30, 2017, and committing a felony crime punishable by imprisonment for a term exceeding one year, specifically, reckless homicide in Cook County, Illinois, on or about July 26, 2007.

On May 12, 2017, Solano and others broke into a Thompson residence and stole seven guns, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Northern District of Iowa.

You have free articles remaining.

Become a Member

Solano was sentenced in Cedar Rapids by U.S. District Court Judge C.J. Williams. Solano was sentenced to 120 months’ imprisonment. Solano must also serve a three-year term of supervised release after the prison term.

There is no parole in the federal system.

Solano is being held in the United States Marshal’s custody until he can be transported to a federal prison.

The case was prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Jack Lammers and investigated by Iowa Division of Narcotics Enforcement, Mason City Police Department, and the Clear Lake Police Department.

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments